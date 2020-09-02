Tyra Banks Shares Jaw-Dropping Bikini Pic As She Promises To Bring Her ‘A-Game’ To ‘Dancing With The Stars’

The supermodel is making it clear that she's not Tom Bergeron.

Tyra Banks posted a bold bikini photo as she marked her turf on Dancing with the Stars.

The new host of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition shared a sexy collage with the 6.7 million followers on her Instagram page as she promised viewers that she will be “bringing” it when the show debuts later this month.

In the fan art photo, Tyra, 46, was pictured in a bikini with a gold frame around her and bright yellow roses surrounding the image. Blue butterflies were also embellished onto the pic.

A second image in the montage showed The America’s Next Top Model alum wearing sunglasses and laying on the beach, and a yellow letter “A” was seen in the background.

In the caption to the post, Tyra wrote that she’s bringing her “A-game” to Dancing With the Stars when it returns for its 29th season. She also posted a reminder that she’s the new host of the show, in case anyone missed the news.

In the comments section, fans reacted to the stunning collage, with some noting that the new ABC star looked like Beyonce in the photos. Others raved about Tyra’s all-natural beauty and body confidence.

“Just the reminder I needed that curves like hers are everyyyyything,” one fan wrote.

“She just gets better with age,” another added.

And other fans gave a nod to Tyra’s A-game comment.

“I’m thinking your C game is most people’s A-game, so you’re good,” one fan wrote.

“More like your DD game…” another joked of her revealing swimsuit.

Other followers noted that the addition of the supermodel to the long-running celebrity dance-off that was previously hosted by Tom Bergeron for 28 seasons is enough to make them finally want to watch it. Tyra also has an executive producer credit on the upcoming season of DWTS.

The new pic was posted one day after Tyra shared a similar Instagram post, which can be seen here, that showed her in the same bikini surrounded by flowers, an illustration of a crown, and the letter B.

“B is for Banx,” was her caption to that post.

It’s clear that Tyra plans to change things up as the new host on Dancing with the Stars. She has already vowed that things will be “so next level” when she hosts the revamped series starting September 14.

In an interview with Extra earlier this week, fired DWTS co-host Erin Andrews seemed to agree that Tyra is next level.

“She can nail the smizing and the walking in gowns and heels, so good for her,” Erin said of Tyra.