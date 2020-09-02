Alexa Collins Shows Off Tight Figure In Thong Lace Lingerie

Miami model Alexa Collins continued today’s streak of red-hot lingerie pics with a sizzling new Instagram upload in the afternoon. In her latest update, the Florida hottie looked like a total smokeshow in a lacy green bodysuit, turning her side to the camera to showcase the garment’s high-cut, thong design as well as her round posterior.

The pose teased the bodysuit’s revealing front, which was made entirely out of see-through lace that left her voluptuous assets well within eyesight for her audience to admire. The sexy number featured underwire cups that offered definition to her perky chest and was cinched at the waist, emphasizing her taut figure. The lacy bits were decorated with an elegant floral print over a sheer mesh background. Delicate fringe details also adorned the one-piece, calling even more attention to Alexa’s midriff and bosom.

The half-body shot cut off at the hip, keeping the focus on the bombshell’s peachy buns. Alexa was looking over her shoulder, staring directly into the lens with a stirring gaze. Her plump lips were slightly parted, giving her more sex appeal. The stunner wore her hair down for the steamy snap, letting her locks frame her face as they brushed over her back and shoulder.

Alexa posed against a cream, almost skin-toned background that made her lingerie truly pop. The strappy one-piece was a lush emerald color that flattered her blond tresses and fair skin tone. The 24-year-old model appeared to be standing next to a paneled wall. She was photographed in warm, golden light that further accentuated the bold shade of her attire, while also making her gorgeous features seemingly blend in with the surroundings. A sliver of diffuse sunlight from a nearby window shone vertically along the frame, drawing the eye to her beautiful facial features.

Alexa further tantalized followers by announcing a “huge surprise” in her caption. She directed fans to her bio, which contained a link to her brand-new website that has just gone online today. She added a sparkles emoji for good measure, reeling in a lot of response from her eager admirers.

“Just looked at your pictures and you are really very pretty,” wrote one person after browsing her website.

“I hope everyone treats you with respect!! You are hilarious and a sweetheart and you can see this in your YouTube videos!! I can’t imagine how great your bio will be!!!” chimed in another Instagram user.

The update received a lot of love from her fans, reeling in more than 10,300 likes and a little shy of 170 messages in the first two hours of posting. Followers also complimented her outfit and tight figure, gushing over her smoking-hot look in the comments.

“Absolutely perfect,” penned a third devotee, leaving a trail of loving emoji for the scorching blonde.

“You look fantastic,” assured a fourth fan.

Earlier this morning, Alexa posted another seductive look, wowing her following as she posed in bed in a black lace two-piece lingerie set. That photo amassed over 17,300 likes in just eight hours of going live on the platform.