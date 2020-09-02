Lily Ermak Stuns In Skintight Ensemble While Taking A Walk

Russian model Lily Ermak had the potential to stop traffic during a casual stroll on Wednesday afternoon. She shared a series of snaps with her 1.6 million Instagram followers in which the stunning blond sported a two-piece outfit that left surprisingly little to the imagination for the amount of skin it covered.

Lily wore a neutral-colored crop top and matching bicycle shorts that clung to every inch of her skin as if they were soaking wet.

The shirt featured a round neck and long sleeves, and a tight band that encircled her rib cage just below her bust. The alluring outline of both breasts were beautifully highlighted by the snug fit of the lightweight fabric, which made clear the fact that she did not seem to be wearing anything underneath.

The lower portion of a black scripted tattoo was visible on the right side of her torso.

The shorts reached her navel and the design accentuated her slender waist. They hugged her lower body enough to display her hip bones and firm belly, and covered almost all of her thighs. The rest of her legs were bare down to a pair of black, lace-up boots which appeared to be embellished with zippers on the outsides.

Lily accessorized with a wide-brimmed felt hat for whom she credited the brand White Peony Hats.

Lily’s extremely dedicated Instagram followers quickly flooded her post with their articulations of affection.

Within the first few hours after they were uploaded, the snaps received over 4,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Sprinkled between series of various heart, fire, and kiss emoji were multiple comments calling the sultry model “beautiful” and “stunning.”

A number of fans admired her revealing attire, or sent wishes that her walk had been pleasant.

“Your clothes never leave much to the imagination…” observed one loyal fan, who did not seem to have been complaining.

“Nice styleeeeee,” declared a second person.

“Sexy cat walk no bra, excellent,” gushed a third follower.

“Yes outfit, particularly the hat, you are looking so delicious,” raved a fourth fan, who suggestively added staring eye, cocktail, and a couple of diamond ring symbols, combined with the more regularly used rose and kiss emoji.

As recently reported by The Inquisitr, last month Lily wowed fans in a lot less clothing when she posed for a couple of selfies wearing a minuscule gold lame bikini with transparent straps. She flaunted her killer bikini bod and bronzed tan in front of a mirror in her bedroom.