Lyna Perez Looks Smoking Hot In A Skimpy, Tiffany Blue Bikini

Lyna Perez took to her wildly popular Instagram page on September 2 to share another smoking hot shot that showed her clad in a tiny bikini. The update caused quite a stir among her followers within just a few hours of going live.

The steamy image captured the model posed in the center of the frame. Lyna bent her left arm at the elbow and grabbed a handful of hair as she touched her upper-thigh with the opposite hand. The model gazed into the distance with a sultry expression. Her lips were slightly parted, teasing a peek of her pearly whites. Lyna posed in a picture-perfect, tropical setting, standing in front of a grove of palm trees and leafy, green plants. She opted for a vibrant, Tiffany blue bikini that popped against her allover glow.

The babe rocked a triangle top with small cups that hardly contained her voluptuous assets. The cups were spaced far apart, and cleavage came spilling out of the bottom and the sides. A thin set of strings stretched over her bronze shoulders as her hair tumbled over them, covering a portion of the suit. Her slender arms were left bare.

Lyna’s bottoms were just as revealing as the top, and the front only covered what was necessary to meet Instagram’s standards. The sides were made of thin, floss-like strings that stretched over her hips and accentuated her tiny midsection. The high-rise design left Lyna’s shapely thighs and a tattoo near her bikini-line on display.

Lyna accessorized her beachside attire with a set of layered necklaces that hung down her decolletage. Some of the chains had small charms, including a butterfly and a circle. She parted her tresses in the middle, and a few loose waves added some volume to her mane.

In the caption, Lyna referenced her eye color, which was also an allusion to a Van Morrison song, and added a single red heart emoji. More than 34,000 social media users double-tapped the post, and over 1,400 flocked to the comments section to leave compliments.

“Absolutely stunning Lyna, look amazing, beautiful, and simply gorgeous too,” one follower commented, adding a series of various emoji after their words.

“A beautiful, savage brown eyed girl,” a second Instagrammer wrote.

“Beautiful as always. That color looks good on you,” a third fan chimed in.

“Stunning photo you are a gorgeous woman,” one more added.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr reported that Lyna sported a similar bikini while flaunting her peachy posterior for the camera.