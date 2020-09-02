Natalie Roush Tugs At Skimpy Animal-Print Bikini On Instagram

Natalie Roush showed off her insane curves in a new Instagram post on Wednesday. In a collection of photos, the model wore a minuscule animal-print bikini that showed some major skin, much to the delight of her fans. She playfully pulled at the strings as she posed for an outdoor shoot.

Natalie’s ensemble included a triangle-shaped top in what looked to be a cheetah- and leopard-print combination. The plunging neckline hardly contained the babe’s ample cleavage. Additionally, her top seemed to barely fit, as it rode up to reveal underboob. Her sideboob was on show via the mostly open back.

Natalie flexed her toned abdomen between the top and a high-cut bottom. The front of the bikini remained low on her waist to show off her abs, while the sides came up high above her hips and accentuated her curvy shape. The thong showcased her round backside and lean legs.

Natalie finished off her look with some silver hoop earrings. She wore her brown hair down in natural waves that were pushed to one side.

The camera captured the hottie standing in front of a wall of shrubs in Miami, Florida, according to the post’s geotag. Between the scenery and Natalie’s two-piece, the shoot gave off some major jungle vibes.

In the first image, Natalie put one leg in front of the other and stood up straight with her chest popped. She pulled down at the center of her bra to reveal even more cleavage. She tilted her head and stared at the camera with a piercing gaze.

The second photo saw Natalie from the side. She arched her back to accentuate her pert derriere and tugged one side of the thong all the way down to her mid-thigh. Her hair partially covered her face as she looked off into the distance.

Natalie’s post was liked more than 16,000 times in an hour. It also received nearly 300 comments, mostly filled with compliments for her flawless physique.

“You’re so hot can’t even think of an animal rn,” one fan said in response to the babe’s caption.

“Always so beautiful,” another user added.

“That is such a stunning bikini and you’re slaying it with absolute perfection,” a third person said.

“How are you so amazing?” added a fourth follower.

