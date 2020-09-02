Nicole Scherzinger Poses On Her Knees In A Bikini For Sultry Beach Pic: ‘Wet A** PussyCAT DOLL’

Nicole Scherzinger took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of snapshots of herself. The singer, TV personality, and actress is notorious for posing in swimwear and made sure her most recent post got the attention it deserved.

The “Don’t Hold Your Breath” hitmaker stunned in a white bikini top that went around her neck and featured a pattern all over. The garment displayed her decolletage as well as her toned physique. She paired the ensemble with matching bottoms and went barefoot for the occasion. Scherzinger styled her long dark wavy hair down and kept her nails short with a coat of polish.

The 42-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was snapped in a portrait pic in front of the sea on a beach. Scherzinger posed on her knees on the sand with her legs parted. She raised her right arm to her hair, which she pushed over her shoulder. The songstress rested her other hand on her upper thigh and looked directly at the camera lens with a soft expression.

In the next slide, Scherzinger was captured from a higher angle. She laid down on her side and lifted the top part of her body off the sand. Scherzinger gazed at the camera lens with a subtle pout and showed off her raw beauty.

For her caption, she referenced Cardi B and Megan The Stallion’s latest No. 1 single by putting the hashtag “WAP.” The title stands for “Wet A** P*ssy.” However, Scherzinger joked and put “Wet A** PussyCAT DOLL.”

The Masked Singer panelist also credited her beau, Thom Evans, for taking the photographs.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 130,000 likes and over 1,100 comments, proving to be very popular with her 4.5 million followers.

“Hey, you look so absolutely gorgeous,” one user wrote.

“That should be your official signature pose, it’s perfect,” another person shared.

“Hi, I’m left completely dead after looking at these photos. I need a warning before these are posted so I can be ready,” remarked a third fan, adding the heart-eyed emoji.

“I’m LIVING for this caption!!!” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Scherzinger. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posed alongside her boyfriend on an exercise bike in a burgundy crop top and matching high-waisted leggings. Scherzinger completed the look with socks and gray-and-white lace-up Nike sneakers while keeping her long locks down and pushed to one side.