Gabby Epstein Showcases Amazing Figure In Skimpy Workout Ensemble

Australian bombshell Gabby Epstein enthralled plenty of fans on social media after she shared some snapshots of herself on Wednesday, September 2. She took to Instagram to post the new content for her 2.3 million followers, and it quickly became a smash with users.

For the three-photo slideshow, the 26-year-old blogger and fashion model was photographed while on a dirt road as the sky and mountains filled the background behind her.

Gabby situated herself directly in front of the camera in every frame, taking center stage as she struck a pose. In the first image, she pushed her chest up, pouted and stared into the camera’s lens. In the second, she posed similarly, except this time she looked away from the lens. She emitted a happier vibe in the last snapshot, as she smiled widely and raised both hands up to her head.

Her long, highlighted blond hair, which featured dark roots, was parted in the middle and pulled back, with a few locks falling around her face.

Her enviable figure seemed to captivate users most as she showcased her killer curves in a revealing and sporty ensemble.

The model rocked an athletic gray top that featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The skintight garment accentuated her assets while its plunging neckline displayed a view of cleavage. The cropped top also helped to display her chiseled core.

She paired the number with matching gray leggings. The bottoms looked to be made out of a stretchy material that flaunted her curvy hips and pert booty.

She finished the look off with a pair of sunglasses and sneakers.

The model mentioned that she was on a hike in the post’s caption. She also shared that her outfit was designed by PrettyLittleThing, an online apparel company.

The image received an ample amount of support from users, amassing more than 18,000 likes since going live just 50 minutes ago. More than 160 followers also headed to the comments section to compliment Gabby on her fit body, her good looks, and her outfit.

“The most beautiful queen, you deserve to be worshipped,” one Instagram user commented, following their sentence with a string of red heart emoji.

“You are so stunning Gab,” a second admirer chimed in.

“Pretty tiny little thing,” added a third fan.

“Absolutely stunner and gorgeous beauty,” a fourth individual asserted.

Gabby has shared a number of sizzling posts of herself on social media this past week.

Just on August 31, she wowed fans once more after she rocked a skimpy mustard bikini, as reported by The Inquisitr. That post accumulated more than 60,000 likes.