Ana Paula Saenz Kneels In The Sand Wearing An Animal-Print Bikini

Ana Paula Saenz made her 1.2 million fans happy on Wednesday, September 2, after she uploaded a smoking-hot snap to Instagram. The Mexican hottie went to the beach in an animal-print two-piece swimsuit that showcased her enviable assets and figure.

In the snapshot, Ana sported her barely-there attire by kneeling in the sand. According to the geotag, she was in Dubai. The babe angled her body slightly to the side as she kneeled on the sand with her legs tucked under her. She raised her right hand to her head and looked straight into the camera with a sultry gaze. The soft glow of the sunshine illuminated her flawless skin and curves.

In the update, Ana rocked a giraffe-print bikini. The bandeau-style top boasted fully-lined cups that barely contained her ample chest. The deep neckline exposed a generous amount of her decolletage, as well as a tight fit that made her cleavage more prominent. The piece also had narrow straps that went over her shoulders, accentuating her lean arms.

She sported the matching bottoms, which featured a low-cut waistline that displayed plenty of skin across her toned midsection. Many viewers raved about her taut tummy and washboard abs, sharing their thoughts in the comments. The swimwear had straps that were securely tied on the sides of her curvy hips, as well as high leg cuts.

Ana’s brunette hair was windswept. Her locks were styled straight with its long strands falling on her back. She decided to go jewelry-free as not to distract her fans from her bikini and curves.

The influencer wrote a short caption about the link found in her Instagram bio, urging her followers to check it out.

The brand-new picture was well-loved by her eager fans. Within hours, the photo amassed more than 24,900 likes and over 220 comments. Fellow models and hundreds of online supporters flocked to the comments section to shower the model with compliments. Many of them praised her beautiful facial features, as well as her killer physique. Countless others were left speechless by the sheer display of skin and decided to drop emoji instead.

“You have the sexiest body any woman could ever ask for. UAE has gotten hotter ever since you arrived,” gushed an admirer, adding a combination of emoji at the end of the comment.

“I normally do not comment on posts, but I think you are the most beautiful lady alive in this world,” wrote another fan.

“The set suits you well. It flatters your sexy frame, and the color compliments your skin-tone,” added a third social media follower.