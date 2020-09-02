‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Victoria Finds A Surprising Date

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, September 2 reveals that Alyssa Montalvo returned to Genoa City, causing trouble for Chance. Victoria went full-on cougar with Theo after a stressful day at work, and Nate discovered that Amanda and Hilary shared the same blood type.

At the office, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) received a quick warning from Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) about Dan (Robert Gossett). Dan video chatted with Victoria and demanded that she undo all the damage she’s done so far as CEO at Newman Enterprises. Nikki defended Victoria, letting Dan know that the sell-off was finalized, so the conversation was moot. Victoria was outraged by the call, and she thought that Dan was doing Victor’s (Eric Braeden) dirty work.

Nikki steered the talk to her latest de-stressor — The Grand Pheonix Hotel Escape Club. She suggested her daughter book one soon. Later, Victoria went to Society for a drink, and Theo (Tyler Johnson) showed up and started chatting with her. Victoria made a crack about him hitting on her, but he claimed to be networking. Victoria asked Theo to join her, and he thought maybe she was hitting on him.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

At The Grand Phoenix, Abby (Melissa Ordway) saw a text on Chance’s (Donny Boaz) phone from Paul (Doug Davidson). She instantly worried that Paul had somehow found out about Chance and Adam’s (Mark Grossman) Las Vegas coverup. However, Chance reassured her, and he went to meet with Paul.

When Chance came back, he let Abby know Paul wanted to hire him as the new lead detective. Abby wasn’t thrilled with the idea, but Chance said he missed the intrigue of police work. Ultimately, Abby agreed to be happy for Chance. Then, Alyssa Montalvo (Maria DiDomenico) appeared, and she told Chance she needed to find somebody connected to both him and Adam in Vegas. He and Abby made a quick exit.

Amanda (Mishael Morgan) gave Billy (Jason Thompson) some updated guidelines for how to avoid litigation with articles they chose to publish. Then he took her to Nate’s (Sean Dominic) clinic for a blood drive where Billy decided to stay to donate to thank the doctor for saving his daughter after her recent bee sting.

After Billy left, Amanda began her pre-donation paperwork. Nate asked her blood type, and she told him that she had a rare kind — B negative. Shocked, Nate explained that Hilary (Mishael Morgan) also had the same one, and Amanda reiterated that she and Hilary were not related. However, she did ask him where she’d start if she wanted to look into it further, and he said she should ask Devon (Bryton James) for something of Hilary’s.