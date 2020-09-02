Thursday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Anna Faces A Reunion With Her Sister Alex

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Anna Devane may soon be having some heated face-to-face exchanges with her twin sister Alex Marick. This upcoming confrontation has been building for quite some time now and viewers are anxious to see what’s ahead.

At the end of Wednesday’s episode, Anna received a phone call from an unknown number. When she answered, she learned that it was Alex on the other end. In the sneak peek for Thursday’s show, Anna was seen telling Dr. Finn Hamilton that she needed to travel to Berlin to see her sister.

Finn will likely feel anxious about this, knowing that the siblings are more adversaries than friends. After Alex escaped from the maximum-security prison in Geneva last year, Anna spent months trying to find her. She was unsuccessful, but now it seems that Alex will find a way to draw her sibling back into her web of chaos.

According to the General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps, this phone call will be a troubling one. It sounds as if Finn will try to be supportive of his fiancee’s need to go to Berlin, but he’ll likely brace himself for what the evil twin has planned.

Michael Yada / ABC

Anna apparently will be conflicted about all of this, perhaps because it sounds as if it could push out her wedding to Finn. She also knows that it’s quite possible that Peter is really Alex’s son, not hers, and seeing her twin may force this truth to emerge at last. Anna has avoided that for more than a year now, and she’s gone to great lengths to try to keep this possibility from being confirmed.

General Hospital teasers for this fall indicated that someone from Peter and Anna’s past would resurface. Many fans suspected that was a reference to Alex, and now that appears to be the case.

Whatever it is that Alex has planned will cause a significant amount of stress for her sister and it will impact Finn too. If this does lead to a switch on which woman is truly Peter’s biological mother, that could cause some major chaos in Port Charles.

Executive producer Frank Valentini recently shared some juicy General Hospital teasers with TV Insider. At one point, he noted that Finn and Anna would get to a new place in their relationship this fall. Now that it’s known that Alex pops up again, fans wonder just what that new place could be for the engaged couple.

Is there another Alex and Anna switch on the way? Will the truth about Peter being Alex’s child emerge? General Hospital spoilers hint that this could turn juicy in the coming weeks and fans are ready for the drama.