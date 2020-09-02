Lucia Javorcekova Shows Off Enviable Derriere In Thong Bikini At The Beach

Lucia Javorcekova stunned many of her 1.7 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, September 2, with her most recent post. The Slovakian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to upload a new snapshot in which she enjoyed a day at the beach in a sizzling bikini that put her fit body on display.

The image showed Lucia sprawled across a large gray pillow that fit most of her body. The photographer was behind the model, capturing her long legs, toned booty and back. Her legs were outstretched as she turned her head up toward the sky. An infinity pool was seen in the background, overlooking the ocean. According to the geotag, she was at the Red Windmill Villas, a luxury resort in Greece.

Lucia wore a powder blue two-piece bathing suit that contrasted with her deeply tan complexion. The bottoms featured a tiny thong back that bared her glutes. The sides were high on her hips, accentuating her hourglass figure. Her bikini top had a thing string that tied into a bow on her mid-back.

Lucia paired the photo with a lengthy caption in which she reflected about the duality of human nature. She said that everyone has a “bit of the sun and moon, a little bit of man, woman, and animal” in them, concluding that “we are all one, but many.”

In under a day, the post has attracted more than 45,000 likes and over 250 comments. Lucia’s fans took to the comments section to praise her beauty, the aesthetics of the shot and also to interact with her caption.

“There isn’t anything more beautiful [red heart] waking up with this breathtaking view,” one of her fans wrote.

“Very true, because even in your stunning pics, you have to select what you need to anticipate, like wise rethinking, self-assessment, re-inventing. It is a matter of choice, learning and most importantly love what you do. Simply is it divide and conquer or/and empowerment!?” wondered another user.

“Whoever the photographer is, they’re really talented. Brilliant work of artistry,” a third admirer complimented.

“Wowow amazing view of your incredible bikini body,” added a fourth fan.

Lucia is unapologetic about her love for the human form and often shows her own on her Instagram feed. As The Inquisitr has written, she previously shared a selfie of herself rocking a white bralette that flattered her busty figure. She was outside in front of a large mirror, which appeared to be down on the grass. She captured the photo from above, fitting her torso in the frame. She paired her top with a matching skirt that sat low.