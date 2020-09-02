Daisy Keech Rocks White Lacy Lingerie, Poses In Bed Under Golden Sunlight

Daisy Keech turned up the heat to the max in a sultry Instagram share on Wednesday afternoon. The YouTuber shared a photo in which she sported a sheer lace lingerie set, which is a rare occurrence on her feed. The two-piece set did nothing but favors for her assets as she posed in bed.

The photo showed Daisy lounging on a fluffy white bed in a fairly plain room. Beside her, an uncovered window looked out to green and red bushes. Golden sunlight filled the room and captured Daisy’s tan skin. Her pure beauty was evident in the barely-there lingerie.

Daisy wore a sleeveless bodice with layers of lace over a demi-cut bra. The ruffled fabric left her ample cleavage exposed at the center and came up beneath her arms on both sides. A small floral detail could be seen at the base of the bra.

The bodice’s waist was made of a more see-through material that gave fans a glimpse of Daisy’s tummy. Additionally, the top cut off just above her belly button, so her abs were on show. The cut-off drew attention to her hourglass figure. Shoestring ties ran down the front of the shirt between two loose garter straps.

On the bottom, Daisy wore high-cut undies that came up above her hips. Only a small portion of her shapely thighs were visible in the shot.

Daisy’s blond locks were styled in stunning loose curls, which were pushed over one shoulder.

The influencer posed on her hip as she leaned on one arm and arched her body in a way that further emphasized her figure. She rested her opposite forearm on her leg and stared at the camera with bedroom eyes.

In the caption, Daisy announced that she joined Unruly Agency, an influencer and social media marketing company.

The post garnered more than 192,000 likes and just over 850 comments as fans expressed admiration for Daisy in the comments section.

“The prettiest human ever,” one fan said.

“GIRL U SNAPPED,” another user added.

“Omg you are so pretty,” a third person wrote.

“We stan a queen,” a fourth follower wrote with heart-eye emoji.

Daisy’s dedicated followers know that she teased the big announcement earlier this week, stating that the project would help her better connect with her fanbase. She shared a photo on her feed in which she wore a cropped, twist-front sweater and ultra-tiny shorts that left almost nothing to the imagination.