Demi Rose Teases A Peek Of Her Curvy Derrière Under Tie-Dye Hoodie

Model Demi Rose Mawby knows how to keep her 14.3 million Instagram followers coming back for more. With dozens of updates that show her wearing a variety of alluring outfits, they are sure to never walk away bored. On Wednesday, the brunette beauty shared an update that captured two of her “moods” while she teased a peek of her derrière under an oversized hoodie.

While sweatshirts might not be considered sexy in general, Demi smoldered in hers. The long-sleeved number was tie-dyed in shades of pink and orange. The front also included a black peace sign and other markings. The bottom of the shirt came to the middle of Demi’s booty, giving her the opportunity to flash some skin on her lower body.

The post was geotagged in Ibiza, Spain, and it consisted of four photos that captured Demi posing on a bed dressed with orange linens. Several trees and a hillside were visible on the landscape through a large plate glass window behind her.

In the first and second snapshots, Demi leaned on her side. One snap saw her with a sultry expression on her face while the other caught her smiling. The bottom of the shirt came to the tops of her thighs. With one leg folded in front of her body, she showed off the curve of her hips.

Demi sat on her feet in the second and third photos. The camera captured her from behind at a slight side angle, giving her the perfect opportunity to flash a bit of the bottom of her booty. She wore a serious look on her face in one pic while flashing a flirty smile in the remaining image.

In the caption, she tagged the maker of the hoodie.

The post proved to be an instant hit among her online audience, with 77,000 followers hitting the like button within an hour of it being shared to her account.

More than 600 of Demi’s followers took to the comments section to compliment her on her casual, yet sexy, style.

“wow!! always falling in love with such beautiful photos and your always beautiful angelic,” wrote one admirer.

“Looking so good,” a second comment read.

“Still looking absolutely beautiful,” a third fan added.

Demi, who is well-known for her curvaceous figure, captivates her admirers with pictures that show her looking smoking hot in everything from sexy dresses to revealing lingerie.

Last month, she uploaded a post that saw her putting her killer body on display in a playful, crocheted bikini while she soaked up the sun.