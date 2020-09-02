Suzy Cortez Flaunts Her Prominent Booty In A Black Thong Lingerie Set On Instagram

Miss Bum Bum Suzy Cortez left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram snap on Wednesday afternoon. The model flashed her curves while getting steamy for the camera.

In the racy snap, Suzy looked like a total smokeshow when she opted to wear a black lingerie set. The teeny thong panties wrapped tightly around petite waist and showcased her curvy hips. Of course, it was her famous booty that stole the spotlight.

She added a matching black bra that featured multiple thin straps that showed off her muscled arms and shoulders. It also clung tightly to her chest. She accessorized the style with a pair of black ankle boots.

Suzy posed in a squatting position with her backside facing the camera. She bent both of her knee and held onto a blue couch in front of her for balance. She tilted her head to the side slightly and wore a seductive expression on her face. In the background, a green plant, a fireplace and some wood could be seen.

She wore her bangs across her forehead. She had her long, dark locks styled in sleek, straight strands that tumbled down her back and brushed over one shoulder.

Suzy has amassed more than 2.3 million followers on her social media profile. Many of those fans went wild for the post by clicking the like button more than 5,500 times within the first hour after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 120 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Beautiful mommy. The best of Instagram,” one follower wrote.

“Wow beautiful,” declared another.

“Perfect view,” a third social media user gushed.

“Suzy your beauty can’t be measured in photos. It is timeless and unreal. You’re face and body look to be chiseled from stone. A perfect masterpiece and work of art for all of us to enjoy. Thank you for your post,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to flashing her gym-honed physique in racy outfits online. She’s often photographed rocking skimpy lingerie, teeny bathing suits, plunging tops, and barely there shorts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Suzy recently thrilled her followers when she opted for a daring white monokini that accentuated her massive cleavage, flat tummy, and rock-hard abs. That post also proved to be a big hit among her fans. To date it’s racked up more than 43,000 likes and over 380 comments.