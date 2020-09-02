Laurence Bédard Sizzles Wearing Lacy Lingerie That Shows Off Her Killer Cleavage And Tattoos

Canadian model Laurence Bédard shared a friendly greeting with her 2.8 million Instagram followers on Wednesday afternoon, while simultaneously thrilling them with a snap that contained lots of bare skin and left little to the imagination.

She looked radiant in a lacy, coral-colored lingerie set that popped against her bronzed tan and prolific tattoos.

The top was a revealing bralette featuring a sheer, floral pattern through which Laurence’s skin showed. It had soft, triangular cups that dipped down into a wide “V” in the center, displaying all of her cleavage, and the faint hint of tan lines. A band several inches wide encircled her torso, beneath the swell of her curvaceous breasts.

The matching panties sat across her slender hips just below her navel. The bare space between the two pieces of lingerie exposed her impressively taut abdominal muscles, which were accentuated by the raking light streaming through the window on her left.

Laurence sat on what appeared to be a gray couch covered with a fuzzy fur throw and a multitude of plush pillows, all in monochromatic neutral tones.

She faced the camera head on, but looked down at her lap, seemingly caught between intentional poses, and had a smirky, closed-mouth grin that showed off her dimples.

Laurence’s devoted Instagram followers were quick to flood her post with their expressions of adoration.

In the first hour after it was uploaded, the image racked up over 15,000 likes and hundreds of comments, primarily in the form of strings of various emoji. In this instance, the most common seemed to be heart, fire, and bomb symbols — although plenty of others, such as variations of the kiss, found their way into the mix.

“I’m so in love with you. You’re absolutely gorgeous,” raved one particularly emotive fan.

“Hi, it’s a wonderful photo, your natural beauty is extraordinary,” gushed a second person, who appeared to appreciate her casual demeanor and stunning appearance without the addition of lots of makeup.

“By far my fave IGer…” declared a third follower, giving her one of the highest of social media compliments.

“Bruh, that smile gets me every time, Lol,” chuckled a fourth fan, who was understandably enthralled by her grin, which she flashes regularly in her posts.

