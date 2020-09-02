Joe Biden Reacts To Donald Trump’s Mysterious Walter Reed Trip: ‘I’m Not Going To Speculate’

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Wednesday addressed New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt’s claim that Mike Pence was on standby amid Donald Trump’s Walter Reed Medical Center visit last year, Raw Story reported.

“I’m not going to speculate on what it means,” Biden told reporters. “What I can say is nothing this administration does is normal. And so I’m not being facetious when I say that. So who in god’s name knows what it’s all about, I just don’t know. I don’t know and I’m not going to speculate.”

The former vice president also expressed his thoughts on the visit in the context of his experience in Barack Obama’s administration.

“The only time that I have been on notice is when the president’s out of the country, and I’m in the country. That, not that I should wait for something to be immediately — be aware of anything, but that’s something that might be called for. It wasn’t called for.”

As reported by CTV News, Pence was pressed on Schmidt’s claim during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s Special Report with host Bret Baier. The vice president said he could not recall being told to go on standby and claimed he was only notified that Trump had a doctor’s appointment. Afterward, Pence downplayed the significance of going on standby and said that the U.S. leader is in good health.

Sean Conley, Trump’s White House doctor, echoed Pence’s defense and shot down doubts over Trump’s health and fitness to continue the presidency. He also denied evaluating Trump for a stroke, mini-stroke, or cardiovascular emergency.

In response to Schmidt’s reporting, Trump took to social media to deny that he was being treated for a series of mini-strokes — a medical issue the author never touched on. However, author Don Winslow previously cited sources in the Trump administration that allegedly confirmed the real estate mogul suffered from a series of mini-strokes last year.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

The speculation around Trump’s purported strokes has led to scrutiny of his physical movements, including multiple instances where he appeared to drag his leg. Neurologist James Merikangas also claimed that the real estate mogul’s balance and posture have long been concerning to him and suggested they could be signs of a neurological problem.

Vox journalist Aaron Rupar recently suggested that Trump’s explanation of the medical visit last November differed from his current description. Notably, Trump first said he was beginning the first phase of his yearly physical, but now claims the appointment was the completion of the physical.