Bruna Rangel Lima Shakes Hips In Colorful Tie-Dye Bikini On The Beach

Bruna Rangel Lima gave fans a glimpse of her killer curves in action in a new video on Instagram on Tuesday. The model took to the beach in a colorful tie-dye bikini and shook her derriere as she posed by a lifeguard station.

Bruna’s swimwear included a triangle-shaped top in light blue, peach, purple, and red tones. Thin strings tied around her neck and back. The cups seemed to barely fit her busty chest, as her cleavage and underboob slipped out.

Bruna’s flat, toned stomach was on display between the top and a U-shaped cheeky bottom. The front of the swimsuit remained low on her waist to showcase her abs, while the sides tied slightly above her hips and hugged her hourglass figure. Her round booty and shapely legs were perfectly framed via the high cuts.

Bruna added some simple accessories to her outfit, including a silver bracelet, a ring, and small hoop earrings. Her blond locks were straightened and blew in the gentle ocean breeze.

The clip captured Bruna on a Los Angeles, California beach, according to the post’s geotag. She stood beside a white tower as a few beachgoers crowded the shoreline. It looked to be a perfect day to soak up the sunlight as the rays highlighted the influencer’s tan skin.

First, Bruna stood beside the station and raised her arm above her head to fully display her suit. She then turned around and walked past the structure, slowly shaking her pert backside in the process. The model tugged at her bikini strings playfully before picking up a bottle of Bang Energy. She took a sip while standing in an attitude pose with her back arched and hip out. Bruna walked towards the camera slowly and maintained a sultry gaze.

The post received more than 63,000 views and nearly 400 comments in under a day, proving to be a huge success with Bruna’s fans. Many people showered her with praise in the comments section.

“The most beautiful angel that God has made,” one fan said.

“U are just a ray of sunshine,” another user added.

“What a beautiful woman,” a third person wrote.

“You have an incredible body,” a fourth fan said with flame emoji.

Bruna provided double the heat on Tuesday, as this was her second share of the day. In another video, she sported incredibly tight orange lingerie as she posed on a high balcony, which her followers loved.