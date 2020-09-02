Nina Agdal Celebrates September By Rocking A Sexy Lilac Bikini In Beachside Shoot

Nina Agdal took to Instagram to share a triple-update with her massive fan base of over 1.6 million followers. She shared the sultry series of snaps on September 1 to welcome the new month in the sexiest way possible. She was all smiles for the photoshoot and treated her audience to a great view of her killer curves in a tiny swimsuit.

The bikini was a lilac hue that complemented her allover glow. The top of the suit had a sweetheart neckline that allowed a bit of cleavage to spill out and the fabric stretched tightly over her chest. The swimsuit had thin, fluttery sleeves that grazed her defined arms, giving the look a flirty feel. It was tight around her ribcage, leaving her toned abs on display.

Nina opted for a pair of bottoms in the same color and fabric as her top. The sides were thick and sat high on her tiny waist, leaving her lean legs on display. She slicked back her long, dark locks, which appeared to be soaking wet as though she had just taken a dip. Nina sported a pair of aviator-style sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun.

The first shot in the series captured Nina posing on the shore of a beach. A calm body of water and the bright, blue sky filled in the backdrop. Nina appeared to be taking a step forward while a small puddle of water pooled around her right foot. The model playfully ran one hand through her long, dark tresses and extended the other behind her back.

The next photo in the set showed Nina posing in the center of the frame. She rocked the same skimpy bikini and used both hands to tug at the waistband. In the last image, Nina did her best catwalk impression, popping her hip to the side and taking a step forward.

The model greeted the new month in her caption and added a series of emoji after her words. More than 29,000 fans double-tapped the update, and more than 170 flocked to the comments section within hours of the post going live on her page.

“Your bod is insane,” one social media user gushed, adding a few flames to the end of their comment.

“It always felt colder September 1 than it did on August 31. Fall is coming,” another fan added.

“An incredibly beautiful and absolutely stunning lady,” a third follower complimented.

“You look happy! Happy September…” one more wrote.