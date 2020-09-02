Belle Lucia Showcases Flat Tummy & Abs In Crop Top & Skirt

Belle Lucia took to Instagram on September 1 to update a post that wowed her 1.3 million followers. The two-photo update showed the Aussie bombshell wearing an ultra-revealing crop top, matching it with a skirt.

In the first photo, Belle was seen posing outdoors at a park in London. She stood in the middle of the frame with her head tilted to the side, her fingers running through her hair. The model looked into the camera with her lips slightly parted and a sultry expression on her face.

In the next pic, Belle stood sideways with her legs parted. Instead of facing the photographer, she gazed at a distance with a serious look on her face. Her flawless, fair skin looked radiant in the shot, which some viewers pointed out in the comments.

The mother of one flaunted her killer figure in a skimpy green crop top that did more revealing than covering up. The off-the-shoulder garment boasted puffy sleeves that helped highlight her slim arms. While she was not wearing a bra underneath the piece, her buxom curves were fully covered by the opaque top. The plunging neckline exposed a generous amount of cleavage, and the short length of the clothing highlighted her chiseled midsection.

Belle’s skirt was light green with various prints all-over. It featured a high-waist design that hugged her curves. The bottoms had a snug waistband and a flowy base.

Belle’s highlighted tresses were worn down and styled in loose curls. She did a side part and let its long strands hung over her right shoulder and down her back. The influencer opted for a pair of gold hoop earrings and a ring.

In the caption, Belle expressed her admiration over the public gardens in London. She also shared that her outfit was from a brand called Hello Molly, adding a special discount code for her fans to use.

As of this writing, the share racked up over 27,900 likes and more than 240 comments. Online admirers were quick to shower her with compliments and praise. Many of them raved about her “perfect body” and “gorgeous eyes.” Other fans struggled with words and left a trail of emoji instead.

“Your presence made them beautiful. You look so fabulous and so sexy!” one of her fans wrote.

“I should have known. I used to live in Chiswick when my kids were babies, and I still miss the place. Lucky you get to visit them anytime you want. You look beautiful, by the way,” added another admirer.

“Such a vision,” a third social media user commented, adding a red heart emoji at the end of the comment.