Rachel Bush Flaunts Her Killer Booty In Sexy Snakeskin-Print Thong Bikini

Rachel Bush showed off her killer booty to her 1.3 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, September 2, when she posted a double update of herself rocking nothing but a minuscule bikini that did her curves nothing but favors.

The post included a photo and a video, which was very short and captured just a brief movement. The picture showed the Maxim bombshell sitting on a white couch in an indoor space filled with light wood walls and a counter. Bush had her back and right side turned to the camera, putting her curvy booty fully on display as well as her slender midriff. She used her right hand to pull up her hair, showing off her toned arms along the way.

The clip focused on Bush’s body and was taken selfie-style. She angled the camera to frame her derriere and waist as she moved her torso slightly.

Bush opted for a smoldering two-piece bathing suit boasting a striking snakeskin print in black, white and beige. The top featured small cups that exposed a bit of sideboob and thin strings that tied behind her neck and back. She teamed it with a pair of matching bottoms, which had equally thin strings that tied into bows on her sides. The bottoms featured a barely there thong back that put her toned glutes front and center.

The post immediately attracted the attention of her followers. In under a half-hour, it has racked up more than 8,600 likes and upwards of 150 comments. Her fans used the occasion to gush over her insane physique and to express admiration for her overall beauty.

“Looking at this, Jordan Poyer better win DPOY award. You are [fire],” one user wrote, referring to Bush’s husband and using two emoji in place of the word.

“Rachel you’re the only girl I simp for, I know I shouldn’t but I cant stop,” replied another fan.

“My goal is to have a body like yours!” raved a third admirer.

“One of the hottest women ever… The hottest football wife ever,” added a fourth user.

Bush isn’t shy in front of the camera as she has no problem boasting her curvaceous figure on her Instagram posts. As previously noted by The Inquisitr, she recently shared another image in which she sported a sexy swimsuit. She was lying back on a lounge chair outside as she soaked up the sun. She sizzled the animal-print two-piece that boasted a classic triangle top with thin straps and a matching bottom that tied on the sides.