Kiki Passo Lets It All Hang Out In White Thong Lingerie & Garter Belt

Busty blond Kiki Passo let it all hang out in her latest Instagram post on Wednesday afternoon. The model showcased her fit figure while revealing in the caption of the post that she’s officially relaunched her website.

In the sexy shot, Kiki looked drop dead gorgeous as she rocked a skimpy white lace lingerie set. The bra featured thin straps that flashed her muscular arms and shoulders. The garment also exposed her abundant cleavage.

She added a pair of white thong panties and a matching garter belt that was left unclipped. The ensemble flaunted her curvy hips, tiny waist, and round booty. Her flat tummy and toned abs were also in full view for the pic. In the background, a light fixture could be seen hanging from the ceiling in the reflection of the mirror.

Kiki posed with her body turned to the side in front of a mirror. She raised both of her arms above her and arched her back as she pushed her booty out and looked over her shoulder with a smoldering stare into the camera.

She wore her long, blond hair parted to the side for the photo. She styled the golden locks in loose, silky strands that cascaded down her back.

Kiki has amassed more than 1.2 million followers. Many of those fans immediately began to show their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 16,000 likes within the first 26 minutes after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 220 remarks about the snap during that time.

“Wow @kikipasso my heart skipped a beat..awesome pic and pose,” one follower stated.

“Woooooooow!!! You’re incredibly attractive and very sexy!!! Absolutely gorgeous and stunning!!! Really amazing!!! Awesome and phenomenal honey!!! Goddess and angel Kiki!!!!” another gushed.

“You look soooooooo beautiful in that photoshoot and bikini,” a third social media user wrote.

“Thank you for being part of my timeline,” a fourth comment read.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms about showing off her hourglass curves in racy photos. She is often seen posing in scanty lingerie, skimpy bathing suits, tight dresses, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kiki most recently piqued the interest of her followers when she rocked a black bikini with white stitching as she soaked up some sun on a boat. That update also proved to be a hit among her fans. To date, it’s reeled in more than 57,000 likes and over 440 comments.