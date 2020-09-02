Alexis Skyy Shows Off Killer Curves In Skimpy Bikini

Television personality Alexis Skyy sent temperatures soaring on social media after she shared a revealing new video of herself on Wednesday, September 2. The beauty took to her Instagram account to post the content for her 4.3 million followers, and it instantly grew in popularity.

The 26-year-old, who is most famously known for starring in the VH1 series Love & Hip Hop, was recorded seemingly inside of a bathroom for the footage. Alexis took center stage as she situated herself directly in front of the camera. She switched between a number of sexy poses and movements that showed her propping her hips out, and grabbing her chest. She also pouted, and directed her strong gaze straight at the camera’s lens, emitting a sultry vibe.

Her long hair was dyed half back and half gray. The locks were parted in the middle and looked to be styled in crimped waves as they cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

She showcased her killer curves with a revealing bikini.

The model rocked an eye-catching bikini bra that featured two thin straps that tied around her neck and bad, and decadent detailing. The swimwear garment struggled to contain her assets as its tiny cups revealed a great deal of cleavage and underboob.

She teamed the number with a matching pair of bikini bottoms. The bottoms, which featured a classic Brazilian-style thong cut, showed off her curvy hips and bodacious derriere. Meanwhile, their high-waisted side-straps called attention to her slim midriff.

Alexis accessorized the beachside look with a pair of earrings and a cuban link bracelet.

In the post’s caption, the model shared that she adored her bikini, which was designed by Fifth Wavee.

The smoking-hot content was met with a large amount of support and enthusiasm from users, accumulating more than 66,000 likes and 200,000 views since going live just two hours ago. An additional 952 followers took to the comments section to compliment the model on her physique, her good looks, and her tiny swimsuit.

“That bikini is so cute,” one Instagram user commented.

“You are one of the finest, and this isn’t a debate,” a second individual asserted.

“It’s the face for me,” added a third fan, following their compliment with a series of kissy-face emoji.

“You are looking good Alexis,” a fourth admirer proclaimed.

The stunner has taken to social media to serve up a number of stylish looks this summer.

On August 20, she shared an image of herself in Louis Vuitton jeans and an unbuttoned white top while she posed with her 2-year-old daughter, as reported by The Inquisitr. That post has accumulated more than 285,000 likes, so far.