Gabrielle Union Rocks A Bold Yellow Bikini And Celebrates Some Significant Firsts

On Wednesday, Gabrielle Union shared a peek at the new cover of Women’s Health magazine that featured her wearing a yellow bikini. Her caption noted that this opportunity had presented some significant firsts and her followers went wild over every aspect of this.

The photo showed Gabrielle rocking her short curls. She noted that this was the first time she has ever showcased her hair like this on a magazine cover, and that was certainly worth celebrating. She wore a bright yellow two-piece bathing suit that showcased all of her luscious curves and she looked fierce and confident in this photo.

The bikini top had structured cups covering Gabrielle’s breasts along with a high neckline and short sleeves that provided some additional coverage. There were black stripes adding some pizazz to the ensemble and the bikini bottoms were modest, yet still flattering, on Gabrielle’s figure.

The photo showed Gabrielle cocking one hip as she gazed intently toward the photographer. She noted that this was her first cover shoot done by a Black woman, and she tagged photographer Djeneba Aduayom in her post. She also praised writer Rebecca Carroll for the profile piece that accompanied the stunning photos.

“So beautiful. Don’t look a day over 25. Blessed and highly favored,” one fan commented.

The second upload in Gabrielle’s Instagram post showed her wearing the same bathing suit. This time, she had her hands raised to playfully tousle her curly tresses and she smiled broadly.

Gabrielle’s fans heaped plenty of praise on the former America’s Got Talent judge in response to these two snaps. In fact, more than 90,000 of her 16.4 million followers quickly liked the post during the first couple of hours after she had first shared it. In addition, almost 1,400 comments poured in as people raved over the 47-year-old’s fit physique and confident vibe.

“You look 20 years younger than your husband! #glowingskin,” someone raved.

As fans know, Gabrielle is married to retired NBA star Dwyane Wade, who is 38.

“@gabunion STUN-NINGGGGGG and your natural hair is super gorgeous and you look beautiful however you rock it; I always found you to be a natural beauty,” another fan praised.

“Your natural hair is beautiful. You are a goddess,” commented someone else.

Gabrielle praised this experience with Women’s Health as something peaceful and powerful, and she added that the issue is available now. Her fans went crazy over these glimpses of the feature that she uploaded and it looked like many would be rushing to the newsstands to check out the rest.