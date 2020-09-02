Anthony Fauci Warns Americans To Be Wary Of A ‘Twindemic,’ Cautions Against Labor Day Gatherings

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease specialist, warned Americans to avoid gatherings during Labor Day Weekend in order to prevent a surge in coronavirus cases that tends to follow holidays, in an interview with The Today Show. He also warned that, this winter, there could be a “twindemic” of COVID-19 and the seasonal flu.

Speaking to Sheinelle Jones, Dr. Fauci noted that previous holiday weekends, specifically Memorial Day and the Fourth of July, have brought Americans together into crowded spaces, such as bars, restaurants, backyards. Following both of those holiday weekends, there was a “surge” in cases.

With Labor Day Weekend happening in a couple of days, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases is keen not to see history repeat itself.

“Wear a mask, keep social distancing, avoid crowds. You can avoid those kind of surges. You don’t want to be someone who’s propagating the outbreak,” he said.

Further, he appeared to obliquely reference the fact that some Americans are downright hostile to the idea of wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

“You want to be part of the solution, not part of the problem,” he said.

Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

Looking beyond Labor Day and towards the winter, Fauci referenced another looming health crises that has been on the minds of the medical community for some time now: the fact that winter is coming, and with it, the seasonal flu.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, health officials are warning that this winter could be a “bleak” chapter in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, due to the annual bugaboo that sickens millions and kills thousands or even tens of thousands each year.

It’s a twofold problem. First, the flu is believed to peak in the winter at least partly because people spend more time indoors during this season, often in close proximity to other people. Further, colds and flu cause similar symptoms to COVID-19, meaning that any analysis of the COVID-19 situation during those months could be muddled by the number of patients experiencing the flu rather than the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Fauci called it a possible “twindemic,” and said that the best way to prevent it is to get on top of COVID-19 first.

“What I’d really like to see is kind of a full-court press to get us way down as a baseline so when you get these cases in the fall, they won’t surge up,” he said.