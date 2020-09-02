Dolly Castro Teases Fans & Tugs On Bikini Bottoms In Flirty Snaps

Social media influencer Dolly Castro might be busy running her own company and raising her family, but she is not too busy to take some time and flaunt her smoking-hot body on Instagram. On Wednesday, she uploaded a series of pictures that saw her flashing plenty of skin while wearing a skimpy bikini.

Dolly’s swimsuit was a shimmery mocha shade, which flattered her skin tone. The top featured gold details at the center top and bottom that drew the eye to her voluptuous chest. The bottoms had a low-rise front with straps pulled high on her hips. Details on the straps called attention to her thin waist. She also sported a sheer white coverup, which she wore open, exposing the font of her body. The soft fabric added a feminine vibe to her sultry look.

The popular influencer styled her dark tresses straight. She accessorized her chic look with a pair of large, gold dangle earrings, layered bracelets and rings. She also wore a pale pink polish on her long nails.

The flirty update consisted of two pictures that captured Dolly presumably in her home in Orange Country, California. She posed next to a dresser situated under a round mirror that hung on a wall.

In the first picture, the brunette bombshell gazed at the camera while standing with her hips cocked to the side. With one hand, she tugged on her bottoms while her hand rested on her hip. The pose put her trim midsection — including her stretch marks — on display.

The model wore a smile on her face and looked downward in the second image. She turned up the heat and tugged on her bottoms with both hands while showing off her shapely hips and thighs.

In the post’s caption, Dolly made a remark about her body while tagging the maker of the swimsuit.

Dozens of Dolly’s 6.1 million followers flocked to the comments section to give the post some love.

“I’m such a sucker for her anytime I think she cannot get more phenomenal then she puts up a photo like this,” wrote one fan.

“She always slaying with that bod,” quipped a second Instagram user.

“So beautiful and sexy as always,” added a third admirer.

“Mom bod is still beautiful. You take excellent care of yourself,” a fourth commented.

Dolly gives her fans plenty of sexy content to keep her online audience coming back for more. Last month, she delighted them whens she shared an update in which she went braless under a white mini dress with a plunging neckline.