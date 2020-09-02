Aisha Thalia Leaves Little To Imagination In Skimpy Black Lingerie

Bombshell Aisha Thalia sent temperatures soaring on social media when she posted a sexy new photo of herself on Wednesday, September 2. The beauty took to Instagram to share the image with her 552,000 followers, and the post became a hit shortly after going live.

The 27-year-old, Caribbean model posed in front of a mirror in a bathroom and photographed herself with her cellphone. A toilet and a white, tile wall were visible behind her. She popped her hip out, pouted her lips, and directed her gaze toward her phone’s screen, exuding a sultry vibe. In one hand, she held a plastic container of food.

Her long, highlighted blond hair was flipped to the right and cascaded down her back and over her shoulders in natural-looking curls.

Her killer curves were on display as she flaunted her physique in revealing lingerie. The model rocked a black bra that was made of sheer material and featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The undergarment tightly hugged her chest and its tiny cups revealed an ample amount of cleavage.

She teamed the number with a matching pair of panties. The skimpy bottoms, which likely featured a thong cut in the back, showed off her curvy hips and pert derriere. Their high-waisted side-straps called attention to her slim core.

Aisha accessorized the racy look with a gold body chain.

Aisha revealed in the post’s geotag that the photo was taken in New York City.

In the post’s caption, the model promoted Catered Fit, a meal prep delivery service. She informed her followers that they deliver nationwide.

The eye-catching snapshot was met with a large amount of support from users, accumulating more than 410,000 likes in just two hours. More than 190 followers took to the comments section to compliment Aisha on her physique, good looks, and choice of attire.

“You look so good girl, where is that body chain from,” one Instagram user commented.

“Wow, you are super beautiful and very pretty,” a second admirer chimed in, following their comment with a series of heart-eyes and thumbs-up emoji.

“You are admirable and gracious,” added a third fan.

“Can I have your body and hair please xx,” a fourth individual asked.

The stunner has shared a number of jaw-dropping images on Instagram recently. On August 27, she shared a sizzling video of herself in a skimpy bikini, as reported by The Inquisitr. That update has accumulated more than 13,000 likes.