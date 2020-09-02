Aisha Thalia Leaves Little To Imagination In Skimpy Black Lingerie

Bombshell Aisha Thalia sent temperatures soaring on social media after she posted a sexy new photo of herself on Wednesday, September 2. The beauty took to Instagram to share the content with her 552,000 followers, and the post became a hit shortly after going live.

The 27-year-old model — who is of Caribbean descent — photographed herself with her cellphone while seemingly in her bathroom, as a toilet was visible behind her. Aisha took center stage in the image as she struck a pose. She propped her hips out, shared a pout, and directed her gaze toward her phone’s screen, exuding a very sultry vibe. She also held up a plastic container of food.

Her long highlighted blond hair was flipped to the right and cascaded down her back and over her shoulders in natural-looking curls.

Her killer curves stole the show as she flaunted her physique with revealing lingerie.

The model rocked a black bra that was designed with a sheer material and featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The undergarment tightly hugged her chest while its tiny cups revealed an ample amount of cleavage.

She teamed the number with a matching pair of panties. The skimpy bottoms, which likely featured a thong cut in the back, showed off her curvy hips and pert derriere. Meanwhile, their high-waisted side-straps called attention to her slim core.

Aisha accessorized the scant look with a gold body chain.

Aisha revealed in the post’s geotag that she was photographed in New York City.

In the post’s caption, the model promoted Catered Fit, a meal prep delivery service. She further let her followers know that they deliver nationwide.

The eye-catching snapshot was met with a large amount of support from users, accumulating more than 410,000 likes since going live just two hours ago. An additional 192 followers took to the comments section to compliment Aisha on her physique, good looks, and choice of attire.

“You look so good girl, where is that body chain from,” one Instagram user commented.

“Wow, you are super beautiful and very pretty,” a second admirer chimed in, following their sentence with a series of heart-eyes and thumbs-up emoji.

“You are admirable and gracious,” added a third fan.

“Can I have your body and hair please xx,” a fourth individual asserted.

The stunner has shared a number of jaw-dropping images on Instagram these past few weeks.

On August 27, she shared a sizzling video of herself in a skimp bikini that sent pulses racing, as reported by The Inquisitr. That post has accumulated more than 13,000 likes.