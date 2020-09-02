Kendall Jenner Showcases Incredible Figure In Form-Fitting One-Piece On Dusty Hiking Adventure

Kendall Jenner posted a slew of snaps to Instagram that showed off her svelte figure in a form-fitting one-piece as she enjoyed a hiking adventure.

The supermodel wore a black leotard-style garment for her stroll in the great outdoors, which showed off her enviably trim waist and long legs. The top of the one-piece featured a low-rise neckline and two thick black straps which were secured over Kendall’s tanned shoulders. The bottom section consisted of shorts that reached down to the middle of the model’s thighs. Kendall completed the ensemble with a delicate necklace and chunky beige hiking boots which appeared to be covered in dust from the hearty hike. White high-rise socks could be seen peeking from her footwear.

In the first snap, Kendall looked joyous with a large smile on her face as she posed with one leg in the air and her arms thrown wide. Her brown, shoulder-length locks had been left loose and swirled about her face as she posed on a stony expanse of land while dark gray clouds blanketed the sky. Mountain peaks were visible in the backdrop of the shot, behind a number of tall evergreen trees and bushes.

The second image in the multi-photo upload showed the model as she posed on a stony ridge that was sparsely populated with greenery. Kendall gazed down at her boots as she navigated the tricky terrain, which appeared to be covered with loose rocks. In another photo, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star put the focus on her long legs and boots, which looked to be covered in yellow dust from the hike.

Just one hour after it was posted on Instagram, Kendall’s upload had gained over 2 million likes. While Kendall did not caption the photo herself, many of her 138 million followers took to the social media platform’s comments section to share their thoughts on the active snaps.

“Body goals!!!!!,” wrote one impressed follower.

“Happy kenny,” commented another, as they most likely referred to Kendall’s clear enthusiasm in the uploads.

“Love of my life,” added a third admirer.

While Kendall did not share the location of the shots with her followers, the hiking photos were a marked departure from her recent Instagram uploads, with many of the photos in her gallery featuring beaches and bikinis. As The Inquisitr reported, the reality star showcased her bikini body on the social media site in August when she posted a number of pictures of herself stood on the beach at night as fireworks cascaded overhead. Kendall wore a glittery triangle bikini top for her evening on the sand, which displayed her toned stomach.