‘General Hospital’ Wednesday Spoilers: Sasha Chastises Chase & Michael Has A Big Question For Willow

Sasha, Chase, Michael, and Willow face some difficult decisions during Wednesday’s episode of General Hospital. Spoilers indicate that emotions will be running high in the wake of Nelle’s disappearance and there may be some deepening heartbreak ahead.

The preview shared via the General Hospital Twitter page shared some hints about where this complicated situation is headed. Michael and Willow were beyond relieved to find Wiley and bring him back home, and those emotions prompted the two to share a kiss. Neither of them had envisioned their dynamic heading in that direction before this, although fans certainly did.

Now, Michael will present Willow with a big opportunity. General Hospital teasers reveal that he will ask if she would be open to adopting Wiley. At this point, he thinks that the little boy’s biological mother is out of the picture. Given that, along with Willow’s love for Wiley, it’s understandable how he might think that adoption would be a good next move.

How will Willow react? She does already adore the toddler, and of course, until recently she thought he was her biological son. On the other hand, this may seem like too big a decision to rush into pursuing.

While Michael and Willow have this discussion, Chase and Sasha will be having a very different kind of talk. General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps note that Chase will consider coming clean. This likely means that he will consider telling Willow the truth about not really having a fling with Sasha.

Chase is clearly still fully in love with Willow. Now, with Nelle believed to be out of the picture, he is probably wondering if things can go back to how they had been before the custody battle. It seems probable that he’ll mention his desire to confess to Sasha, and that will be what prompts her to question whether he’s out of his mind.

Sasha is still in head-over-heels for Michael too, but it doesn’t appear that she’ll consider that confessing is a realistic possibility to pursue right now. General Hospital teasers suggest that she will be successful in talking him out of this move, at least for now. Despite that, he won’t stop hoping for a possible reunion.

Unfortunately, General Hospital spoilers hint that Willow and Michael will continue to grow closer to one another. It seems that by the time Chase sees a legitimate opportunity to pursue reconciling with his love, it may be too late due to her growing romantic feelings for Michael.

Viewers aren’t even convinced that Nelle is really gone for good, so it would likely be wise for this quartet to forge forward slowly on making any changes to their respective dynamics. Will Willow end up with Michael or Chase? General Hospital teasers share that fans will find out quite a bit more over the next few weeks.