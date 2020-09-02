Donald Trump Reportedly Told Sarah Sanders To ‘Take One For The Team’ After Kim Jong Un Winked At Her

President Donald Trump reportedly told former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to “take one for the team” after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gave her a flirty wink.

As The Guardian reported in a preview of Sanders’ new memoir, Speaking for Myself: Faith, Freedom, and the Fight of Our Lives, she claimed that while at a summit in Singapore in June of 2018, she spotted Kim looking at her.

Sanders describes the incident where Trump offered Kim a TicTac who popped one in his mouth and blew out air to make sure the North Korean dictator knew that it was a mint and not a poisonous substance. The two then bonded over topics like sports. That’s when she noticed that she was being watched.

“We made direct eye contact and Kim nodded and appeared to wink at me. I was stunned. I quickly looked down and continued taking notes,” she wrote. “All I could think was, ‘What just happened? Surely Kim Jong-un did not just mark me!?'”

Trump later joked with Sanders about the event after hearing about it from his then-chief of staff John Kelly.

“Kim Jong-un hit on you!” he reportedly said. “He did! He f*cking hit on you!”

She asked the president to please stop with his joking, but he continued to razz his press secretary, saying that she was going to miss her family, but she needed to move to North Korea for the good of the U.S.

“Well, Sarah, that settles it. You’re going to North Korea and taking one for the team! Your husband and kids will miss you, but you’ll be a hero to your country!” he said.

Both Kelly and Trump are said to have “howled” with laughter after the exchange.

While the book is largely positive about the president, Sanders does discuss several instances that can be seen as boorish. The exchange related by Sanders was meant in jest, but it serves to highlight the continued accusations of misogyny within the White House as Trump loses support among women, particularly those in his coveted suburbs.

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton, who published a memoir of his own about his time in the Trump administration, recalled the meeting in a similar fashion, though he doesn’t recall the conversation with Sanders.

He asserted in his book that aides didn’t want to leave Kim and Trump alone for any amount of time for fears that the president would make allowances that could be damaging for the U.S.