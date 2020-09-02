Corrie Yee Flaunts Her Incredible Physique In A Stunning Yellow Thong Bikini

Brunette beauty Corrie Yee went scantily clad in her latest Instagram upload on Wednesday afternoon. The model showed off all of her incredible physique as she revealed in the caption of the post that her time in Tulum was over.

In the sexy snaps, Corrie looked hotter than ever as she rocked a racy yellow string bikini. The top barely covered her massive cleavage while also showing off her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching thong bottoms tied around her voluptuous hips and fit snugly on her petite waist as they accentuated her round booty and long, lean legs in the process. Her flat tummy and killer abs could also be seen in the shots. She accessorized the style with a ring on her finger.

In the first photo, Corrie stood in front of a swimming pool with her legs together and her booty pushed out. She rested both of her hands near near midsection and had her shoulders pulled back.

In the second shot, she posed with her backside toward the camera. She raised one leg up and looked over her shoulder with a smile on her face. In the background of the pics, a sunlit sky and some lush green foliage were visible.

She wore her dark hair parted to the side. The long locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

Corrie’s over 1 million followers immediately began to respond to the post. The photos collected more than 1,400 likes within the first 16 minutes after they went live on the platform. Her supporters also rushed to the comments section to leave over 50 remarks about the snaps during that time.

“Baby you so beautiful honey I love you,” one follower wrote.

“I am always looking forward to your posts,” another stated.

“Smoking hot body and very sexy,” a third social media user gushed.

“You always look so pretty in your posts. I love the bathing suit color on your too,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing off her flawless figure in revealing ensemble such as scanty lingerie, teeny bathing suits, and plunging tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Corrie recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a skintight nude silk dress that hugged all of her curves and flaunted her bronzed skin. That post was also popular among fans. It’s racked up more than 10,000 likes and over 230 comments to date.