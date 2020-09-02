Brit Manuela Shows Off Amazing Figure In Red-Hot Lingerie

Internet sensation Brit Manuela sent thousands of social media users into a frenzy on Wednesday, September 2, when she shared some sexy new photos of herself. She posted the slideshow, which consisted of two images, for her 1 million followers on Instagram, and it quickly became a hit.

The 26-year-old influencer and lingerie model was photographed in what appeared to be her home. Brit took center stage as she sat directly in front of the camera. She switched between two sultry poses that showed her popping her hips out and touching her locks. She wore a pout and directed her strong gaze into the camera’s lens in both images, exuding a seductive vibe.

Her long, brunette hair was flipped to the right and cascaded down her back and over her shoulders in natural-looking waves.

Her enviable figure was on display as she flaunted her killer curves with a revealing ensemble. The model sported a red bra that looked to be made out of a sheer, lace material. The garment featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and tiny cups that showcased her cleavage.

She teamed the number with a matching pair of panties that concealed very little of her figure. The skimpy, high-rise briefs highlighted her curvy hips and pert derriere. The high-waisted design drew the eye to her slim core.

The model revealed in the post’s geotag that she was photographed in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

Brit shared a sweet quote in the post’s caption. She also shared that her lingerie was designed by PrettyLittleThing, an online fashion brand.

The update was met with a great deal of approval from users, accumulating more than 36,000 in just a few hours. More than 800 followers took to the comments section to shower the model with compliments on her physique, her good looks, and her choice of attire.

“You are stunning, beauty,” one Instagram user commented, adding a number of red-heart emoji to their statement.

“You are beyond perfect, and by that, I mean the whole package not only your appearance,” a second admirer chimed in.

“I think my phone screen just melted because of the hotness,” added a third fan.

“Very nice and sexy,” a fourth individual asserted.

The beauty has shared a number of eye-catching photos with her fans this week. On August 30, she stunned users when she posted some snaps in which she rocked a cut-out black bikini, as reported by The Inquisitr. That popular post received more than 41,000 likes.