Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Launch Production Company With Netflix

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry secured a multi-year Netflix deal with their production company to produce scripted series, docuseries, documentaries, features and children’s programming. According to The New York Times, the former royal couple already has several projects underway with the streaming giant, including an animated series aiming to inspire women and a nature docuseries. All content made by their company will be exclusive to the streaming platform.

The production company has yet to be named, but if Queen Elizabeth II has any say it, the title likely won’t involve the words “Sussex” or “Royals.” While it is also unknown how much Netflix will pay Meghan and Harry, the company could be worth as much as $150 million.

The couple’s main goal for their production company is to spread hope and positivity. They told the outlet that being new parents has opened their eyes to the impact that family programming has on young children.

“Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens. We are pleased to work with Ted and the team at Netflix whose unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action.”

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The former royals stated that they will be appearing on screen as well as behind the scenes in some of their documentaries. However, Meghan has made it clear that she will not be stepping into any of the scripted series and that her acting career is over. She has seemingly changed her tune from when she first stepped down from her royal duties and started looking for an agent and even booked a voice-over role in Disney’s nature documentary, Elephants.

Harry has already made his Netflix debut in the documentary Rising Phoenix— a documentary about the Paralympic Games— to discuss his involvement with the community and how he founded the Invictus Games for wounded veterans.

Meghan and Harry had been shopping around with networks before landing on Netflix. The couple also met with Disney, Apple and NBCUniversal during the past few months to discuss potential deals. However, the conversations didn’t even start there. They were spotted negotiating with Disney execs at the live-action Lion King premiere, and Prince Harry could be heard reportedly dropping the hint of his wife being interested in lending her voice acting to a future project.