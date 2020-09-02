Nina Serebrova Puts On Busty Display In ‘Snow White’-Inspired Outfit

Nina Serebrova sizzled on Wednesday, September 2, when she teased her 2.8 million Instagram followers with a couple of snapshots in which she rocked a skintight set that made her feel like the Disney princess Snow White.

The Belarusian bombshell was indoors in what looked to be a bedroom. She struck different poses for the two pictures while standing next to a large house plant. Serebrova faced the camera placing one leg in front of the other and shooting a fierce look at the viewer. In both shots, she held a red rose in her left hand. In the first, she wore her dark brown hair pulled up in a large bun while her hair was down for the second shot.

Serebrova wore a light blue two-piece set that included a skimpy and stylish top. It had three small buttons along the ruched front and a very deeply cut neckline that allowed her to show off her ample cleavage. It boasted long balloon sleeves that buttoned at the wrists. She teamed it with a tight skirt with a thin elastic band at the waist that rose above her navel. According to the tag, her outfit was from Fashion Nova.

In the caption, Serebrova asked her fans which princess they think she looked like in this photo, adding that she thought it was the main character from Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs.

The post quickly became popular with Serebrova’s fans. Within the first two hours, it garnered more than 18,800 likes and over 260 comments. Instagram users used the comments section space to share their opinion regarding her looking like the princess and also to tease her with various Disney-themed messages.

“Have you already been kissed by your Prince?” one user wrote, including a silly-face emoji at the end.

“I wouldn’t say snow white. According to the beautiful blue dress, you look like Belle,” replied a second fan.

“Beautiful! All of the colors in this photo look amazing together!” a third fan raved.

“I’m not sure what character because not one is as beautiful as you,” chimed in a fourth admirer.

