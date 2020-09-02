Miley Cyrus Wears Short Shimmery Black Dress For Live Lounge Performance

Miley Cyrus performed for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge Month in the U.K. on Tuesday and updated fans with a couple of snapshots of herself in the outfit she wore for the occasion.

The “We Can’t Stop” chart-topper stunned in a shimmery black dress that had short sleeves and gems of the same color embroidered all over. The garment fell above her upper thigh and helped show off her sheer black tights underneath. Cyrus completed the ensemble with black heels and wrapped two chain belts around her waist that featured large cross pendants hanging off. She accessorized herself with dangling earrings, numerous bracelets, and rings while applying a bold red lip for her makeup application. The former Hannah Montana actress styled her blond mullet-style hair down with a fringe and showed off the tattoos inked down her arms.

The 27-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Cyrus posed in front of her band, who were all wearing black face masks due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Cyrus held the microphone stand with her right hand and looked directly at the camera lens with her tongue poked out. The singer parted her legs while being captured in front of a backdrop of lights.

In the next slide, Cyrus was photographed closer up. She gazed in front of her with her piercing eyes and shimmered in the light.

For her caption, Cyrus credited her photographer, Vijat M, for taking the pics.

In the span of 17 hours, her post racked up more than 505,000 likes and over 2,600 comments, proving to be very popular with her 114.8 million followers.

“I love this hairstyle on you girl,” one user wrote.

“You killed it. Your vocals get better with every performance! My favorite was the Eagles cover for Mammie,” another person shared.

“KILL IT QWEEN!!!” remarked a third fan passionately in capital letters.

“SLAYING AS ALWAYS,” a fourth admirer commented.

The Live Lounge performances are notorious for their covers and Cyrus decided on Billie Eilish’s most recent single, “my future,” to sing. On BBC Radio 1’s official YouTube channel, her performance has been watched more than half a million times. You can watch it here.

Over the past weekend, Cyrus attended the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a sheer crop top for a number of behind-the-scenes photographs. Cyrus paired the look with skimpy panties while keeping her nails short. For accessories, she wore bracelets on both wrists, rings, earrings, and necklaces.