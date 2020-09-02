Sarah Houchens Slays In A Minuscule, Burnt Orange Bikini On Instagram

Sarah Houchens wowed in the latest addition to her already smoking hot Instagram feed. The sultry new upload was composed of two images that saw the model in a string bikini, much to the delight of her one million-plus fans.

The first image in the set captured Sarah striking a pose outside. She stood in front of a wooden railing that was painted white, and a covering of trees appeared at her back. An abundance of sunshine came spilling from the sky and lit up portions of Sarah’s fit figure and blond mane. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Los Angeles, California. In the caption of the post, she told fans that paradise isn’t a place but rather a feeling.

The model faced her chest toward the camera and focused her attention off to the side as she playfully grabbed fabric from her swimsuit bottom in her hand. Sarah showcased her rock-hard body in a minuscule swimsuit that left little to the imagination.

The model selected a string bikini in a burnt orange color that popped against her allover glow. The top of the suit featured a set of tiny, triangular cups that were spaced far apart and left a hint of cleavage and her bare collar on display while it had thin straps that secured over her muscular shoulders and arms.

Sarah’s bottoms boasted the same color and material as the top of her suit and the front rode low on her waist, hitting a few inches below her navel and leaving her defined abs untouched. The sides of the suit were pulled high on her hips, and the string was tied in bows. The high-cut design also showed off Sarah’s shapely thighs, which have become some of her most attractive features.

The second image captured Sarah rocking the same tiny bikini, but that time, she turned her body in profile. Sarah styled her hair with a middle part and added a few loose waves to the bottom of her tresses. She kept her look simple and sported a pair of gold earrings on her finger, making them her only accessories.

The post has attracted a ton of attention from her followers, and more than 6,000 have double-tapped the post.

“So fresh and so lean!!!” one social media user exclaimed, adding a series of flame emoji.

“Wow. You are perfect and a literal doll,” a second fan commented.

“Wow, the abs is a work of art,” a third fan added with the addition of a few red hearts.

“Gorgeous and amazing body,” one more wrote.