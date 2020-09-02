Leanna Bartlett Slays In A Black Fishnet Lingerie Set Complete With Matching Garter Belt

Ukrainian hottie Leanna Bartlett took to her Instagram on Tuesday night to post a stunning new photo of herself. The model let it all hang out as she served up a sultry look for the camera.

In the stunning snap, Leanna looked like a total smokeshow as she sported some black lingerie. The bra clung to her chest and showcased her cleavage. The garment also gave fans a peek at her muscular arms and shoulders.

She added a pair of black panties that were cut high on her curvy hips and included a black fishnet material. She added a matching garter belt that laced in the front and wrapped snugly around her petite waist as it clipped to a pair of nude stockings. Her round booty was also highlighted in the ensemble.

Leanna stood in front of a set of stairs with her body turned to the side. She arched her back a bit and tugged at her garter belt while looking towards the ground and pushing her booty out slightly. In the background, some metal railing could be seen as the sunlight poured through a nearby window.

She wore her blond hair in a deep side part for the shot. The long locks were styled in curls that fell down her back and were pushed over her shoulder.

Leanna’s over 3.3 million followers didn’t waste any time showing their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 18,000 times within the first 17 hours after it was uploaded to her feed. The model’s supporters also flocked to the comments section to leave over 280 messages about the photo during that time.

“That is a beautiful lingerie set Leanna,” one follower stated.

“You are the only girl [that] came from paradise, rest born in hospitals,” another stated.

“Nice photo you look so beautiful and also pretty eyes. I do really like you very much and I always expect a lot sweetheart. Take care yourself you,” a third comment read.

“Perfect 10 lingerie girl Leanna,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model has become known for sporting racy outfits in her online photos. She’s often seen rocking racy undergarments, teeny bathing suits, and tight dresses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Leanna recently stunned in the same set as she put on a leggy display with her hip pushed out and a pair of dark heels on her feet. That post was also a hit. To date, it’s reeled in more than 25,000 likes and over 450 comments.