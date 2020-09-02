Cindy Prado Goes Braless Under Crop Top & Rocks Miniskirt While Exploring San Juan

Model Cindy Prado looked chic and sexy in her latest social media share. On Wednesday, she took to Instagram to flaunt her fabulous figure in a crop top and miniskirt while exploring the city of San Juan.

Cindy’s outfit was made from a light blue, stretchy fabric. She went braless under the top, which featured thin shoulder straps. A sexy opening at the middle of the shirt teased a peek at her cleavage. The hemline of the shirt hit the middle of her abdomen. The skirt had a mid-rise style that showed off her belly button. It also featured a drawstring, which Cindy wore untied with the long ends hanging down the front. The bottom of the skirt skimmed the top of her thighs.

The popular influencer wore her hair parted in the middle and styled in loose curls. She accessorized with layered gold necklaces, a dangle bracelet a rings. She also carried a small beige handbag over one shoulder.

Cindy’s post consisted of three photos that captured her standing on a cobblestone road lined with pastel-colored businesses and apartments. The sky was overcast, but that did not seem to put a damper on her demeanor, which exuded style and confidence.

Many of her admirers could not help but rave over how gorgeous she looked.

“World Class Beauty! :))” one follower commented.

“Beautiful as always,” wrote a second Instagram user, adding a heart-eye emoji.

“Beautiful Woman you are amazing,” a third fan echoed.

“Stunningly beautiful Cindy!” gushed a fourth admirer with a row of hearts emoji.

All of the photos caught the 28-year-old from the front. She struck different poses for the camera with each one accentuating her fit physique.

In the first snap, Cindy smiled at the lens while she placed her hand on her hip. She held her other hand near her chest. With one leg slightly forward, she showed off her toned thighs. One of the straps on the shirt fell over her shoulder, giving the picture a sexy vibe.

Cindy looked smoking hot in the second image. She gazed off to the side with one arm at her side, flaunting her hourglass figure.

The last pic was similar to the first, which saw the model with her hand on her hip. She gazed off to the side while sections of her hair fell in front of her face.

Cindy has spent the summer delighting her fans with Instagram posts that feature her wearing a variety of skimpy bikinis. Not too long ago, she showcased her killer body when she posed with a dune buggy while wearing a tie-dye two-piece swimsuit.