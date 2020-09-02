Kanye West Says God Wanted Him To Run On Stage To Interrupt Taylor Swift At The VMAs

There have been years of speculation about what prompted Kanye West to run on stage during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards to interrupt Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech. The rapper shared a look into his mind recently, and he said it was God who wanted him to make the surprising decision that launched a thousand memes, as OK Magazine reported.

“Right now, God is giving me the information,” he said while speaking on Nick Cannon’s podcast. “If God ain’t want me to run on stage and say Beyoncé had the best video, he wouldn’t have sat me in the front row. I would’ve been sitting in the back.”

Swift was accepting the award for Best Female Video for her “You Belong to Me” when West took to the stage and told her that Beyonce should have been the one to receive the award for her offering, “Single Ladies.”

“It wouldn’t have made it so ridiculous of an idea because I had never heard of this person [Taylor] before, and ‘Single Ladies’ is, like, one of the greatest videos of all time,” he added. “And I was only drinking Hennessy because I didn’t want to go to the awards show because it was a set-up.”

Brad Barket / Getty Images

West has made numerous surprising revelations in recent weeks, including telling the world that he wanted to abort his first child with Kim Kardashian, North. He also floated the idea that he was going to create a child-friendly version of the app TikTok, which he would call Jesus Tok. He said that he was praying so that the app’s makers would be willing to work with him on the project.

He recently went on a series of Twitter rants accusing Planned Parenthood of being used to abort Black babies as part of a conspiracy against minorities and accused his mother-in-law Kris Jenner of white supremacist behavior.

He also announced a presidential bid, which has reportedly put pressure on his family, who is spending most of his time on the family compound in Cody, Wyoming. But when confronted with the idea that he had launched his run for the Oval Office in order to help Donald Trump win re-election by pulling votes away from Joe Biden, he pushed back.

During the same interview in which he revealed his motivation for interrupting Swift, he said that he makes too much money to be bribed to throw an election, as The Inquisitr previously reported.