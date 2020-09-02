Casey Costelloe Suns Her Impressive Curves While Wearing A Gorgeous Yellow String Bikini

Aussie stunner Casey Costelloe went full bombshell in her latest Instagram pic on Wednesday morning. The model flashed her impressive curves as she revealed in the caption of the post that she’s having a good week.

In the sexy snap, Casey looked drop dead gorgeous as she rocked a teeny yellow string bikini. The top clung tightly to her ample bust and featured thin straps that flaunted her muscled arms and shoulders. Her sideboob was also on display in the garment.

The matching bikini bottoms tied over her curvy hips and fit snugly around her tiny waist while showcasing her round booty and flat tummy. Fans also got a peek at her lean thighs in the shot.

Casey posed in front of some green foliage that featured orange flowers. She had her body turned to the side with both of her hands resting at her sides. She held a tan sunhat in one hand as she bent one knee and arched her back.

She looked over her shoulder with her eyes closed and a big smile on her face while catching some rays. She getoagged her location as Sydney, Australia.

She wore her blond hair parted in the center. She styled the long locks in loose strands that cascaded down her back and appeared to blow in the wind.

Casey’s 784,000-plus followers seemed to approve of the pic, clicking the like button more than 5,100 times within the first seven hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also took to the comments section to leave over 150 remarks about the post during that time.

“Thank you Miss Casey for sharing your sparkling miracle in yellow,” one follower declared.

“Always with all the beauty and sensuality Casey, and of course with that stunning body you have,” another wrote.

“And you keep on giving with your great pictures,” a third comment read.

“Wow Breathtakingly GORGEOUS and so sexy! Love your smile, beautiful Casey,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to showing some skin in racy outfits for her online snaps. She’s often photographed sporting sexy bathing suits, tight workout gear, and stunning lingerie pieces.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Casey recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a teeny black bikini as she soaked up some sun on the beach. That post was also a hit among her fans. It’s racked up more than 9,400 likes and over 280 comments to date.