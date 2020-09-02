Tammy Hembrow Stuns Fans In Skimpy Bikini As She Soaks Up The Sun

Tammy Hembrow gave her 11.5 million Instagram followers quite a treat on Tuesday, September 1, with her most recent post. The Australian model and influencer took to the photo-sharing app to upload a new photo in which she could be seen soaking up the sun in a skimpy bikini that left little to the imagination.

The photo showed Hembrow sitting on a light pink beach towel placed over a wooden deck. She was outside during a sunny day, as revealed by the sky overhead. The camera was placed on the ground and captured her from a bottom-up angle, emphasizing her sculpted lower body. Hembrow placed on her behind her for support as she leaned back while taking the other to her head. She glanced down into the lenses while allowing her lips to hang open.

Hembrow wore a white two-piece bathing suit that made her tan skin stand out. Her top boasted an interesting design that included two rectangular cups over her breasts held by thin straps along the bottom and top edges that wrapped around her torso, combining elements of a bandeau and a classic style.

On her lower body, she had on a pair of matching bottoms with ties that formed a bow on her side. Hembrow wore them pulled up all the way to her waist, baring her curvy hips and accentuating her slender midriff.

Hembrow wore her blond tresses partially pulled up in a half ponytail with the rest of her hair styled down in straight strands.

The post has garnered nearly 200,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments in under a day. Her fans flocked to the comments section to praise her in a host of languages, proving her fanbase goes well beyond Australia.

“You look stunning as always,” one of her fans raved.

“i’m waiting till you complete your tattoo on your waist,” replied another user.

“You inspire the women [and] men of the world to be active [praying hands] take my hat off on ya mate,” a third fan chimed in.

“Can I please be like you when I grow up,” added a forth user.

Hembrow has amassed millions of followers thanks to her many images that show off her fit figure. On Monday, August 31, she shared another such post, though this time she rocked a comfy two-piece set, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. She sported a pair of light yellow shorts made from a thin fabric that clung to her curvy hips. She paired it with a matching cropped top featuring a low neckline. She topped it off with a brown sweater.