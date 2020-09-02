‘GMA’ Host Lara Spencer Celebrates New ‘DWTS’ Cast With Hilarious Behind-The-Scenes Photo

Good Morning America host Lara Spencer celebrated the announcement of the latest cast of celebrities to hit the ballroom floor for Season 29 of Dancing with the Stars with a hilarious behind-the-scenes photo shared with her 351,000 Instagram followers.

Lara revealed the names of the participating celebrities as part of her Pop News segment for the morning news series.

These include Tiger King star Carole Baskin, rapper Nelly, The Real‘s Jeannie Mai, football superstar Vernon Davis, Cheer coach Monica Aldama and Desperate Housewives heartthrob Jesse Metcalf. Also appearing will be Catfish host Nev Schulman, The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe, Backstreet Boys singer A.J. McLean, Selling Sunset‘s Chrishell Stause, Jesse celeb Skai Jackson, actress Anne Heche, One Day at a Time lead Justina Machado, Olympic skater Johnny Weir, and basketball legend Charles Oakley.

Dressed in a short, sparkling silver jumpsuit, Lara appeared to impress her followers who applauded her glamorous look in the comments section of the share.

“Well Luv, let me know when you’re ready to donate the jumper. I’ll gladly take it off your hands. You are on fire. Everyone needs a little sparkle in their life…especially now,” shared one supporter.

“I was so disappointed. I got excited when I saw the outfit and Mirror ball thinking you were going to be on dancing with stars. Now I’m bummed,” stated a second fan.

“Awwww Lara… I just want to come and sit on your porch for a while and girl talk over coffee, love it!” remarked a third Instagram follower.

“You look great- I have many ‘what was I thinking’ outfits in my closet too!” said a fourth admirer of the newswoman.

In the image, Lara sat with Riva, her rescue dog who frequently appears alongside the GMA host during her remote broadcasts from her home in Greenwich, Connecticut. The pooch wore a small glittery ball attached to her collar. They were in an outdoor area, where the reporter held a tiny mirrorball statue in her left hand while Riva was secured with her right.

Next to the GMA personality was a set of headphones casually tossed on the gray cushions of the outdoor seat. Also seen behind her were several tan throw pillows that featured animal prints. Gray pillows that matched the cushions were also visible.

Behind Lara, helping out for the big cast reveal was an intern named Claire, who used a putter as a way to dangle a disco ball near Lara’s head, an inventive touch that added even more of a fun touch to the photo.