Jessica Naz Bares Her Booty In Low-Hanging Guess Jeans & Revealing White Crop Top

Guess Jeans girl Jessica Naz took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share a stunning new pic with her adoring fans. The model flaunted her fabulous figure as she smiled for the camera.

In the stunning black and white snap, Jessica looked like a total smokeshow as she donned a skimpy white crop top. The garment featured no sleeves to showcase her toned arms and shoulders. It also exposed her underboob in the process.

She added a pair of Guess jeans, which clung tightly around her curvy hips and flaunted her petite waist. The denim was pulled down to flash her bare booty underneath. Her flat tummy was also on full display in the pic. She accessorized the style with a pair of dangling earrings.

Jessica posed in front of a plain background with her body turned to the side. She arched her back and pushed her booty out as she looked over her shoulder with flirty expression. She raised both of her hands to run her fingers through her hair as well.

In the caption of the photo, Jessica revealed that the photo was taken months ago as a test shoot for the brand. She geotagged her location as Beverly Hills, California.

She wore her long, dark hair pulled away from her forehead. The brunette locks were styled in voluminous curls that hung down her back and were raised off of her head.

Jessica’s 485,000-plus followers seemed to fall in love with the shot, clicking the like button more than 14,000 times within the first 18 hours after it was published to her account. Her supporters also hit up the comments section to leave over 220 messages.

“My favorite image of you ever, love you,” one follower wrote.

“Very beautiful, so so sexy, perfect body,” another stated.

“Wow! Guess must’ve been so incredibly pleased to have a model like you to work with!” a third social media user gushed.

“Classic… always a winning combo,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to flaunting her enviable curves in scanty outfits for her online posts. She’s often spotted rocking racy lingerie, tiny bathing suits, and sexy dresses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jessica recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in an array of lingerie pieces for another ad campaign. That upload also proved to be a hit among her loyal fans. It’s raked in more than 21,000 likes and over 500 comments to date.