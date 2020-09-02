Alexa Collins Smolders In See-Through Lace Lingerie On Instagram

Alexa Collins served up a provocative look in today’s Instagram share, posing in bed in seductive black lace lingerie. The sizzling blonde flashed her killer curves in a skimpy two-piece set that left little to the imagination thanks to its see-through nature and sexy design, sending many pulses racing among her 1 million-plus followers.

The revealing lingerie comprised of a cut-out bra and minuscule, high-cut bottoms, making for an overall racy look that exposed her cleavage and flaunted her hips and thighs. Both pieces were crafted out of semi-sheer floral lace, which was adorned with a delicate scalloped trim that added chic and femininity to the number. The low-cut neckline was further embellished with a set of dainty fringes that called even more attention to Alexa’s perky chest.

Meanwhile, the bottoms dipped dangerously low in the front, baring her chiseled tummy. The sides came up above her hips, accentuating her waist and emphasizing the model’s hourglass figure.

The 24-year-old was sitting up in bed with one leg folded under her body, while the other one dangled down the edge of the mattress. She held one hand on her thigh, giving off sultry vibes as she tilted her head to the side and fixed the camera with an intense, alluring gaze. Her long, golden tresses tumbled over her shoulders, framing her chest and drawing the eye to the skin-baring cups. Her trim midriff was also on display, as were her sculpted pins and slender arm.

The eye-catching snap was a promotional post for Australian suncare brand, Baly Body, and saw the bombshell posing with a can of self-tanning mousse. Alexa made her caption all about her glowing tan, which her scanty attire copiously showcased.

The stylish décor made her lingerie and bronzed skin pop out even more, and included a light-gray comforter and matching, ruffled pillows. The bed featured a black upholstered headboard that flattered her outfit, as did the dark application glove resting by her side. The fashionable interior was complete with a silver end table, which was decorated with a framed picture of Alexa.

As expected, followers went crazy over the steamy update, clicking the like button on her photo more than 14,800 times in the first four hours of posting. Admirers also left 209 comments, complimenting Alexa’s beauty and jaw-dropping figure.

“Good morning sunshine. You are looking beautiful as always!” read one message, trailed by a couple of loving emoji.

“You look amazing,” assured a second Instagrammer, leaving two hearts at the end of their post.

“You are gorgeous Alexa,” said a third follower.

“You [are] a breath of fresh air!!!” gushed another devotee.