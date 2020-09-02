Ashanti Stuns Fans In Fitted Bodysuit For Latest Outfit Post

Ashanti took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new snapshots of herself. The Grammy Award-winning artist is known for showing off her outfits via the social media platform and made sure her most recent post didn’t go unnoticed.

The “Rock Wit U (Awww Baby)” hitmaker stunned in a white bodysuit that was black on the side and had long sleeves. The garment that fell down to her ankles featured Marine Serre’s signature moon logo and Nike’s iconic swoosh all over in black. Ashanti zipped the majority of the attire up, displaying her decolletage. She completed the look with lace-up Nike sneakers and rocked long white pointy nails. Ashanti accessorized herself with a couple of rings and styled her long dark curly hair in a high ponytail.

The 39-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured in front of a large window with one hand on her hip. Ashanti rested her other arm beside her and looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression while parting her legs.

In the next slide, the entertainer was snapped from head-to-toe in front of a plain brick wall. Ashanti kept her hand on the same hip and posed fairly side-on. She rested one foot on tiptoes and pushed some of her locks over her right shoulder.

In the tags, Ashanti credited her celebrity stylist Alicia Sereno, custom nail maker Taylor’d Tips, makeup artist Angie Mar, hairstylist Jonathan Wright, and photographer Justin Schamp.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 111,000 likes and over 1,600 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.6 million followers.

“Could you be the most beautiful girl in the world?” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyed emoji.

“Why I thought of Janet Jackson when I saw this first pic!!! A whole mood!!!” another person shared.

“Ashanti is really out here giving these young girls a run for their money,” remarked a third fan.

“Hair and makeup style in this one is lowkey giving me Janet Jackson vibes,” a fourth admirer commented, adding multiple flame emoji.

Making an impact on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Ashanti. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a white crop top with short sleeves. The John Tucker Must Die actress paired the outfit with high-waisted green shorts that featured a large graphic print of Mickey Mouse on the left side. Ashanti sported her dark locks in a high bun but left a little at the front down to frame out her face.