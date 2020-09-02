Joe Biden Leads Donald Trump In 4 National Polls As He Wins Over Coveted ‘Suburban Housewife’ Demographic

Joe Biden has beaten Donald Trump in four national polls since the conclusion of the Republican National Convention (RNC) on August 27, The Daily Mail reported, as highly sought-after demographics reportedly threw their support behind the Democrats.

The Democratic nominee continued his winning streak as he took an eight point lead over his presidential rival in a major U.S.-wide poll, which was conducted by veteran pollster Ann Selzer for Grinnell College, The Hill reported on Wednesday.

Results showed that 49 percent of respondents said they would back Biden, while just 41 percent intended to vote for Trump. The survey found that the Democratic nominee gained this significant advantage in part due to strong support from women, suburbanites, and Americans with degrees.

The Daily Mail noted that this was just one of four polls which Biden has led since the close of the RNC. The Democrat also took an eight point lead over the president in a Morning Consult census, while in a USA Today and Suffolk tally, Trump trailed Biden by 43 percent to 50 percent. Meanwhile, an Emerson survey suggested a narrower two point win for Biden.

According to The Hill, Biden won the female vote in the Grinnell College poll by a 56 percent to 34 percent margin — a wider gap than Hillary Clinton enjoyed during the 2016 presidential elections.

While Trump triumphed in suburban areas in 2016 — when exit polls suggested he had a 49 percent to 45 percent advantage — the research indicated that Biden is now the preferred suburban candidate as he held a 58 percent to 35 percent lead among this demographic. According to the news source, Biden’s advantage increased to a 64 percent to 31 percent margin among suburban female voters, which hinted the Democrats’ efforts to win over the coveted “suburban housewife” demographic worked.

The results also revealed that Biden led Trump by 23 points among college-educated voters.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

Peter Hanson, a political scientist at Grinnell College, told The Hill that Trump’s numbers among suburban women are “terrible.”

“If the president’s coalition is going to consist of non-college-educated white men, evangelicals and seniors, then he’s going to have a hard time,” he said.

“It’s really difficult to see the president winning the national popular vote. I just think that’s out of his reach. The only question now is whether he can put together a narrow majority in battleground states.”

As The Inquisitr reported, traditionally presidential candidates have seen a bump in their polling scores following their respective party conventions, but the Morning Consult poll, which was conducted August 28-30 among 12,966 likely voters, showed little movement of the needle for either Biden or Trump. The results revealed almost exactly the same figures that the polling agency found in its pre-convention survey.