Donald Trump Rips Into Nancy Pelosi For Maskless Salon Visit During Lockdown

Donald Trump called out Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday after a video surfaced showing the House Speaker visiting a salon and not wearing a mask.

“Crazy Nancy Pelosi is being decimated for having a beauty parlor opened, when all others are closed, and for not wearing a Mask – despite constantly lecturing everyone else. We will almost certainly take back the House, and send Nancy packing!” he wrote.

Pelosi was spotted getting her hair done at a San Francisco hair salon despite the fact that the city had barred this type of activity.

In surveillance footage released by Fox News, she walks around the building in a black smock but no mask on Monday afternoon.

“The Beauty Parlor owner must really dislike Crazy Nancy Pelosi. Turning her in, on tape, is a really big deal. She probably treats him like she treats everyone else…And she strongly supported a Kennedy who just lost in, of all places, Massachusetts!” Trump added.

Trump was referencing a tight primary race in Massachusetts between Joe Kennedy III and Ed Markey. The former lost his bid in the primary, to the surprise of many who thought he would continue the Kennedy legacy. Pelosi endorsed him in his race.

In San Francisco, beauty businesses have been shut down since March but were given the okay to begin doing services outdoors on September 1.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

The salon owner Erica Kious said that she released the video because she was upset about how the businesses in her industry were being treated during the pandemic. She explained that small businesses have been shut down for so long that it felt like a slap in the face when a politician could come in.

Kious didn’t work with Pelosi, but one of the stylists who rents space from her in her salon let her know that the House Speaker wanted to come in. She felt that the move was an example of a double standard held by Washington politicians.

While Kious received $12,000 through the Paycheck Protection Program loan, which was created to help ease the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, she said that it didn’t go far enough given the length of time businesses have been forced to remain closed.

She added that she might have to shut down for good in the next two months.

A spokesperson for Pelosi said that she had adhered to the rules that she was given, which was that the business was allowed to have one client indoors at a time.