‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ben Gets Answers, Shawn & Belle Are Shocked To See Jan Spears

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, September 2, reveal some interesting twists and turns are in store during the soap opera’s midweek episode.

According to Soap Hub, viewers will watch as Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) enlists the help of his therapist, Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), in hopes of figuring out what happened to his wife, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal).

As fans may remember, Ben was brainwashed by Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) and her partner Vincent. Eve wanted to make sure Ben killed the love of his life in order to get revenge on him for murdering her daughter, Paige, while he was mentally ill.

Ben took Ciara to the dorm room where Paige died, and when her mother, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), finally found them, Ciara was nowhere in sight, and Ben couldn’t remember what transpired between them.

He will likely ask Marlena to hypnotize him so he can unlock the memories of himself and Ciara. Currently, it’s unclear if Ciara is being held prisoner or if Ben may have killed her. However, Marlena will do everything in her power to draw the information out of Ben’s mind.

It appears that Marlena may be successful, as spoilers suggest Ciara’s fate will be revealed. It appears she’s currently being held by Vincent. Ben will likely be relieved when he finally finds out that Ciara’s alive.

It’s clear Ciara is in danger, but Hope has saved her in the past and it seems she may have to do it again this time around. Thankfully, she’ll have her son Shawn, who is a police officer, by her side for the rescue mission.

Elsewhere in Salem, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) and Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) will continue to take some blows in the courtroom. The pair were on the verge of being awarded full custody of Sami Brady’s grandson.

However, Sami pulled out all of the stops, bringing Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) in as a witness to reveal Nicole previously tried to kill him and that she did murder his brother Deimos.

When the judge was still unsure about Sami’s claims, she then called Jan Spears to the stand. Jan was once one of Salem’s biggest villains, and she even helped Nicole try to kill Victor.

After the court hearing, Jan will have yet another reunion when she bumps into her old foes Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer) and Belle Black (Martha Madison), who will be stunned to see her.