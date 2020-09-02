Kindly Myers Shows Off Wet Derrière & Toned Thighs In Fringed Thong

Playboy model Kindly Myers gave her Instagram followers something to get excited about with a sexy hump day photo. The blond beauty took to the photo-sharing app to upload a picture that gave them a good look at her backside while she sported a fringed thong.

Kindly’s thong was black, and it featured a thin strap from which the fringe hung. Another strap wrapped around her waist, drawing the eye to her sexy lower back. Kindly also sported a red, black and blue checkered shirt. The ends were tied around her waist, and the sleeves were rolled up to her elbows.

The 35-year-old wore her blond tresses down in a wavy style tossed over one shoulder. She opted to go light on her accessories, wearing only a small pair of diamond stud earrings and a blingy ring.

The post was geotagged in Austin, Texas. Kindly was sitting on the edge of a pool with her legs dangling in the water. Part of a neighborhood was blurred in the distance.

The picture was taken from behind the model at a slight side angle, giving her followers the best look at her derrière. It appeared to be a clear day as the sun hit her cheeks, giving them a warm glow. The bottom half of her body appeared to be wet, as water droplets glistened on her skin. To bring even more attention to her backside, Kindly sat with her hands on the side of the pool and leaned forward arching her back. She looked over her shoulder at the camera with a flirty smile on her face. Her shapely thighs were also on display. Part of a tattoo on her side called attention to her trim midsection.

Kindly left a playful remark in the post’s caption. She also tagged the photographer for his creative efforts.

Unsurprisingly, Kindly’s fans responded to the post with a flurry of spirited replies.

“Those bottoms are amazing! Gorgeous babe!” wrote one follower.

You look so perfect,” a second fan commented, adding a heart emoji.

“Absolutely hands down the best pic this week,” added a third Instagram user.

Damn girl you’re smoking Hot unbelievably Gorgeous,” wrote a fourth follower with a row of flame emoji.

Kindly has a knack for looking hot in just about everything she puts on her fabulous body, like the string bikini she wore in a sultry video she shared not too long ago.

Just yesterday, she uploaded a clip that saw her looking incredibly sexy wearing a bodysuit with a pageboy hat while she gyrated on a bed.