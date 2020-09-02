Nicole Polizzi Wears Neon-Colored Sweatshirt In New Snooki Shop Pic

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi wore a neon-colored sweatshirt in a new photo taken at her Snooki Shop, where she showed off some of the newer merchandise available for purchase, both online and in her brick-and-mortar store in Madison, New Jersey. The former MTV television star modeled the new merch in a long, vertical mirror in what appeared to be a dressing room within the boutique.

Nicole used her cell phone camera to capture her reflection and was able to get an almost full-length photo of herself.

Her dark hair, which had recently been highlighted with blond streaks, was pulled up at the crown of her head into a loose knot. She smiled for the camera and her eyes focused on her phone. Nicole’s head was tilted slightly to the left. Her right hand featured short manicured nails adorned with a light-colored polish.

She wore a brightly colored neon sweatshirt from her line. The graphic across it read “The Snooki Shop New Jersey” in black lettering. She paired that with black leggings for the snap.

In the dressing room of the shop, a quote meant to inspire shoppers was lettered on the wall behind the mirror. The room featured white walls and fun seats with gold legs and fluffy cushions in shades of pink and tan. Light-colored wood floors ran from the private dressing area out to the main area of the store.

Over the former reality star’s shoulder, a pair of dark curtains were left open to the changing space. Beyond that, a small sliver of the interior of the business was visible. Black wire shelving held merchandise just outside the spot where Nicole stood.

Followers of the reality television personality loved the new gear. They shared their love for the pic in the comments section of the share.

“I would want one of everything if I could afford it,” remarked one fan of the items Nicole sold in her store and online.

“Fabulous, I love this,” said a second user.

Nicole appears to be focused on growing her fashion business. She left the cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation at the close of the most recent season to focus more on her three children — Lorenzo, Giovanna, and Angelo — and her successful line. She revealed on her podcast, It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey, that working on the MTV reality show was not fun anymore and she did not want to be away from her kids while the series filmed.